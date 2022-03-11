Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

