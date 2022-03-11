Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,811 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,942. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,002.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

