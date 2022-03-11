Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.75

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.75 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 50369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.
About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
