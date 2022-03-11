Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 94,265.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.