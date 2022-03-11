Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 2,906 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RLI by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

