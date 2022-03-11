Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 5,631 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TPB opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $54.84.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

