Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,747,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 1,435,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 746,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

