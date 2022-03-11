Wells Fargo & Company Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $180.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.89.

NYSE:MTB opened at $173.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Commerce Bank raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

