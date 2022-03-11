Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.29.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $340.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $321.78 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.