Wells Fargo & Company Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $472.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $472.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $444.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.98. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $297.28 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

