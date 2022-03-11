West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 13th total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

