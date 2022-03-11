Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.90. 4,626,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.45. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,548,636 shares in the company, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

