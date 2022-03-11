Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $13.00 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.47 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.39%.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
