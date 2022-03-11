Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
WVVI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
