Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

WVVI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

