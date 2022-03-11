William Blair Initiates Coverage on BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get BRC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $16.51 on Monday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.