William Blair Weighs in on BRC Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for BRC in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

BRCC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

About BRC

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

