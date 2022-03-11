William T. Robbins Sells 150,412 Shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MNDT stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31. Mandiant Inc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $34,138,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

