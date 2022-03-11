William T. Robbins Sells 150,412 Shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MNDT stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31. Mandiant Inc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $34,138,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
About Mandiant (Get Rating)
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
