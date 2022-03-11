Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.99. 6,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,722. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,550. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

