WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 189,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 407,525 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,735,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

