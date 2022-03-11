Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 131,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.30 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

