Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 604.50 ($7.92) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.83). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 787.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 835.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

