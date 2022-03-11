World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $60.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.95. 11,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

