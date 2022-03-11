Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.30.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

