XIO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000166 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

