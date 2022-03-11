Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.84

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 753420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,819.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Xometry by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 675,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.