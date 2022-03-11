Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.84

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 753420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Xometry by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 675,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)
Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

