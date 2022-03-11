Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Yandex by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

