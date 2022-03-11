YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Shares Down 23.1%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) shares dropped 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 11,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get YaSheng Group alerts:

About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

Further Reading

