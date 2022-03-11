Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Yext’s FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Yext by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Yext by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.