YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $255.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

