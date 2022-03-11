YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $84.44 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92.
In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.
Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
