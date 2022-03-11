YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Southern by 750.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,113 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

