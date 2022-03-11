Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 3,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

