Yü Group (LON:YU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $256.22

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.22 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.75). Yü Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.95), with a volume of 23,910 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.95. The firm has a market cap of £36.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Yü Group Company Profile (LON:YU)

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

