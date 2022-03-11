Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.11. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $8,665,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 687,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

