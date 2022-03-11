Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.89) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 63,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,579,000. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

