Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,838. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $113.09 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.