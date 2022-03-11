Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.