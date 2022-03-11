Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.81. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

MPAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 72,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $322.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.65. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

