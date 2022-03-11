Zacks: Analysts Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.97. 4,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,028. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

