Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.07. 17,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.