Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $937.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

GFL opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,381,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 399,042 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

