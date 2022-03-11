Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.54. 899,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $94.06 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Republic Services by 64.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 666,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.