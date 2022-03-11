Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.54. 899,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $94.06 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Republic Services by 64.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 666,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.