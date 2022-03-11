Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will post $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $2.50. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $8.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

TECK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 7,464,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,756. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

