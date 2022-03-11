Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $384.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.82 million to $387.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $298.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

