Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $563.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.83 million and the highest is $581.81 million. Copa posted sales of $185.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 11,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,454. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

