Zacks: Brokerages Expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.30). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of BASE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 551,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

