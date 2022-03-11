Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.20. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,531. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

