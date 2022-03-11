Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.15. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $9.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 35,283,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

