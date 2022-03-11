Zacks: Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will post $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.39.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.35. The stock had a trading volume of 730,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,388. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $208.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.