Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ABSI opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

